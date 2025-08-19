OnePlus 15 coming with 165Hz 1.5K display, ‘super black’ magnetic case

New details have emerged about the anticipated OnePlus 15 model, which is said to arrive with a high refresh rate and a new magnetic case.

The OnePlus model will replace the OnePlus 13 in various markets. Now, a new leak from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station revealed some details about its display. As reported in the past, the phone is said to arrive with a lower resolution at 1.5K. To compare, its predecessor has a 6.82″ 2.5D quad-curved BOE X2 8T LTPO OLED with 1440p resolution (usually considered 2K).

On a positive note, DCS affirmed earlier speculations that the device will have a higher refresh rate. From the 120Hz refresh rate in the OnePlus 13, the next model is allegedly coming with 165Hz. As the account shared in the past, the brand is testing the refresh rate for a mid-range line and could soon apply it to the company’s flagships.

The account also shared that the phone will have an extremely dark magnetic protective sandstone case called “Moon Rock Black.” This dismisses an earlier rumor that the OnePlus 15 will instead directly adopt the shade as one of its colorways.

Source