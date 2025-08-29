OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 series configs, colorways leaked

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station revealed the colors and configurations of the upcoming OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9 series.

BBK brands will launch several smartphones in the last quarter of the year, including the OnePlus 15 and the first models of the Find X9 series.

Ahead of their official announcement, DCS shared that the OnePlus 15 would arrive in five configurations, including 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. Its colors allegedly include Black, Purple, and Titanium, and it only weighs around 215g.

Meanwhile, the tipster echoed earlier rumors that the next Find X series will welcome two models first. As per the tip, the vanilla Find X9 will measure 6.59″ and weigh 203g while boasting a “large battery.” The said phone is said to be arriving in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations and in Frost White, Mist Black, Chasing Light Red, and Velvet Titanium colors.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to weigh around 224g. Its RAM/storage variants include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and another 16GB/1TB with a Beidou Satellite SMS feature support. Its colors could include Frost White, Chasing Light Red, and Velvet Titanium.

According to earlier reports, the three models will offer the following details:

Oppo Find X9

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera

7025 mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Android 16-based ColorOS 16

X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Oppo Find X9 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF

7550mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Wifi-FI 7 and NFC

Android 16-based ColorOS

IP68 and IP69 ratings

White (Frost White), Purple Gray (Velvet Titanium), and Magenta (Chasing Light Red)

OnePlus 15

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

6.78″ flat 1.5K 165Hz LTPO screen with LIPO technology

Triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit

7000mAh+ battery

100W charging and wireless charging support

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Sources 1, 2