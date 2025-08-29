OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 series configs, colorways leaked

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station revealed the colors and configurations of the upcoming OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9 series.
BBK brands will launch several smartphones in the last quarter of the year, including the OnePlus 15 and the first models of the Find X9 series.
Ahead of their official announcement, DCS shared that the OnePlus 15 would arrive in five configurations, including 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. Its colors allegedly include Black, Purple, and Titanium, and it only weighs around 215g.
Meanwhile, the tipster echoed earlier rumors that the next Find X series will welcome two models first. As per the tip, the vanilla Find X9 will measure 6.59″ and weigh 203g while boasting a “large battery.” The said phone is said to be arriving in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations and in Frost White, Mist Black, Chasing Light Red, and Velvet Titanium colors.
The Oppo Find X9 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to weigh around 224g. Its RAM/storage variants include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and another 16GB/1TB with a Beidou Satellite SMS feature support. Its colors could include Frost White, Chasing Light Red, and Velvet Titanium.
According to earlier reports, the three models will offer the following details:
Oppo Find X9
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- 6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
- 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS
- 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera
- 7025 mAh battery
- 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
- Android 16-based ColorOS 16
- X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
Oppo Find X9 Pro
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB
- 6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
- 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
- 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF
- 7550mAh battery
- 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
- Wifi-FI 7 and NFC
- Android 16-based ColorOS
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
- White (Frost White), Purple Gray (Velvet Titanium), and Magenta (Chasing Light Red)
OnePlus 15
- Snapdragon 8 Elite 2
- 6.78″ flat 1.5K 165Hz LTPO screen with LIPO technology
- Triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit
- 7000mAh+ battery
- 100W charging and wireless charging support
- IP68 and IP69 ratings