Oppo Find X9 full specs leak: Dimensity 9500, 50MP periscope, 7025 mAh battery, more

A new leak might just provide us with all the key specifications we want to know about the upcoming Oppo Find X9 model.

Oppo is now working on the next Find X models. Several leaks affirm this, and a new one has arrived to reveal the details of the lineup’s vanilla model.

According to the leak, the said Oppo model will offer the following:

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera

7025 mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Android 16-based ColorOS 16

X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers

IP68 and IP69 ratings

The news follows an earlier leak featuring the Find X9 Pro, which is said to offer the following:

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF

7550mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Wifi-FI 7 and NFC

Android 16-based ColorOS

IP68 and IP69 ratings

White, Purple Gray, and Magenta

Source