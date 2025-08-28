Oppo Find X9 full specs leak: Dimensity 9500, 50MP periscope, 7025 mAh battery, more

Santiago Jr Bongco
Aug. 28, 2025, 12:11

A new leak might just provide us with all the key specifications we want to know about the upcoming Oppo Find X9 model.

Oppo is now working on the next Find X models. Several leaks affirm this, and a new one has arrived to reveal the details of the lineup’s vanilla model.

According to the leak, the said Oppo model will offer the following:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • 6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
  • 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS
  • 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera
  • 7025 mAh battery
  • 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
  • Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers
  • IP68 and IP69 ratings

The news follows an earlier leak featuring the Find X9 Pro, which is said to offer the following:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB
  • 6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
  • 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom 
  • 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF 
  • 7550mAh battery
  • 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
  • Wifi-FI 7 and NFC
  • Android 16-based ColorOS
  • IP68 and IP69 ratings
  • White, Purple Gray, and Magenta

Source

