Oppo Find X9 full specs leak: Dimensity 9500, 50MP periscope, 7025 mAh battery, more

A new leak might just provide us with all the key specifications we want to know about the upcoming Oppo Find X9 model.
Oppo is now working on the next Find X models. Several leaks affirm this, and a new one has arrived to reveal the details of the lineup’s vanilla model.
According to the leak, the said Oppo model will offer the following:
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- 6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
- 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS
- 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera
- 7025 mAh battery
- 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
- Android 16-based ColorOS 16
- X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
The news follows an earlier leak featuring the Find X9 Pro, which is said to offer the following:
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB
- 6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
- 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
- 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF
- 7550mAh battery
- 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
- Wifi-FI 7 and NFC
- Android 16-based ColorOS
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
- White, Purple Gray, and Magenta