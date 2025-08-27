Oppo Find X9 Pro is coming in these configurations and color options

The configurations and colorways of the Oppo Find X9 Pro in China have leaked.

The Oppo smartphone is expected to arrive in October. We’ve been hearing about the models of the Oppo Find X9 series in the past few days. Now, we get a new one, revealing the RAM/storage variants and the colors of the Pro model.

The latest details come from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station. According to the account, there will be 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options for the Chinese buyers. However, the top configuration is allegedly coming in another variant with a Beidou satellite SMS feature. In terms of colors, the Find X9 Pro is reportedly coming in White, Purple Gray, and Magenta choices.

According to the leaker, the Oppo model is also coming with the following details:

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

16GB RAM

512GB storage

6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF

7550mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Wifi-FI 7 and NFC

Android 16-based ColorOS

IP68 and IP69 ratings

