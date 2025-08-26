Oppo Find X9 Ultra’s camera, display specs leaked

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared the camera and display details of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yibao recently announced that the Oppo model will be unveiled in the second quarter of 2026. Ahead of this timeline, DCS revealed some of the handheld’s specifics, including its display.

According to the tipster, the Ultra model has a 6.8″ flat 2K LTPO OLED with a layer of 2.5D glass. The news follows an earlier news involving Zhou Yibao, who dismissed rumors about the phone’s display getting a downgraded 1.5K resolution.

The account also shared the configurations of its rear camera system, which reportedly has a 200MP 1/1.1″ main camera, a 1/1.3″ periscope telephoto, a 50MP ultrawide, and another periscope telephoto unit. Oppo is reportedly testing the Samsung ISOCELL HP5 and JN5 lenses for the telephotos.

According to earlier leaks, the Ultra device will have a 7000mAh battery, 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. As the timeline of the phone’s debut nears, we expect to hear more about its specs.

Stay tuned!

Source