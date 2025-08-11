Oppo Find X9 Ultra’s battery, charging details leak

A reliable leaker shared the battery and charging details of the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra model.

In the past few days, we’ve heard various leaks about the Oppo model, and a new one has arrived today. According to Digital Chat Station, the phone will have a bigger battery than its predecessor, but will remain a thin handheld. The account noted that it has two 3425mAh cells, which could equate to a 6850mAh rated capacity. Yet, the battery is expected to be announced as a 7000mAh battery.

The account also claimed that the Ultra phone would have the same charging speeds as its predecessor: 100W wired and 50W wireless. It is unknown, however, if it will also support reverse wireless charging, which the Find X8 Ultra has at 10W.

The news follows earlier leaks and news about the phone, including rumors about its downgraded 1.5K display, which an Oppo official dismissed. Earlier reports also revealed that the Ultra model will have four rear cameras: 200MP/50MP/50MP/50MP. Specifically, it said to use a 200MP main camera, a change from the 1″ LYT-900 in the Find X8 Ultra and Find X7 Ultra. In addition to that, the phone is also expected to offer a 50MP ultrawide unit. Oppo is reportedly testing the Samsung ISOCELL HP5 and JN5 lenses for the telephotos.

Source