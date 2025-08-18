Oppo official confirms Find X9 series models launch timelines

Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yibao shared with fans the brand’s launch timeline plans for the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series.

Oppo will release the Oppo Find X8 series successor soon. As expected, the unveiling of the X9 members will be divided into various events, with the Find X9 and X9 Pro being the first variants to arrive.

While the brand still hasn’t shared official announcements, Zhou Yibao has already revealed the series’ launch timeline to fans. In a response to a follower on Weibo, the official shared that the company will start teasing new devices in China in September. While he didn’t explicitly name the handhelds, they are believed to be the first two models of the lineup, the vanilla and Pro variants. The two could arrive officially in October.

Meanwhile, in another thread, Zhou Yibao directly answered a fan saying that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra (alongside X9s) would be unveiled in the second quarter of 2026.

According to earlier leaks, the Ultra device will have a 7000mAh battery, 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and four rear cameras (200MP/50MP/50MP/50MP). Specifically, it said to use a 200MP main camera, a change from the 1″ LYT-900 in the Find X8 Ultra and Find X7 Ultra. In addition to that, the phone is also expected to offer a 50MP ultrawide unit. Oppo is reportedly testing the Samsung ISOCELL HP5 and JN5 lenses for the telephotos.

The Find X9 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to have a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, a 7000mAh+ battery, 50W wireless charging, a 6.78″ flat LTPO straight display with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and the LIPO tech, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and three rear cameras with a 200MP periscope unit.