New OnePlus initiative addresses, promises to prevent green line display issue in the future

After several reports of users experiencing issues with their device displays, OnePlus announced a new three-step initiative to address the matter. According to the company, this should resolve not just the current problem OnePlus users are facing but also prevent such issues from happening again in the future.

In its latest post, OnePlus announced its “Green Line Worry-Free Solution” program in India. As the brand explained, it is a three-step approach that will start with improved product production. The company shared that it now uses PVX Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer for all its AMOLED, noting that it should allow the displays to “better withstand extreme temperatures and humidity levels.”

The second approach is a follow-up process to the first, with OnePlus promising “rigorous” quality control. To this end, the company underscored that the green line issue isn’t just caused by one factor but by many. According to the brand, this is the reason why it is performing over 180 tests on all its products.

Ultimately, the brand reiterated its lifetime warranty, which covers all OnePlus devices. This follows the earlier Lifetime Free Screen Upgrade program announced by the company in India in July. To recall, it is accessible through the Red Cable Club membership of the user’s account on the OnePlus Store app. This will give affected users screen replacement vouchers (valid til 2029) for select old OnePlus models, including the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R. As per the company, users would just have to present the voucher and the original bill of their devices to claim the service at the nearest OnePlus service center.

