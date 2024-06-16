OnePlus is using new logo starting with Ace 3 Pro

OnePlus China President Li Jie confirmed that the brand will be using a new logo for its Ace series. Based on its upcoming device debut, the implementation of this new logo design could start with the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

The executive shared the news on Weibo by showing off the new design logo for the company’s Ace lineup. Instead of sporting the single word “Ace,” nonetheless, the logo comes with a tagline word “Performance,” highlighting the series’ power.

“Ace Performance represents the strongest performance,” Li noted in the post. “There are some stories about this logo, which I will tell you later.”

The executive didn’t reveal what exact model will first use the logo, but it could be the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which has been making the headlines for weeks now. According to most recent leaks, the model will have an extra-large 6100mAh battery alongside other impressive features, such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB memory. With this, using the logo in the said model could be a logical move for the brand.

According to earlier reports, the model will offer a huge battery, a generous 16GB memory, 1TB storage, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 1.6K curved BOE S1 OLED 8T LTPO display with 6,000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6100mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability. In the camera department, the Ace 3 Pro is reportedly getting a 50Mp main camera, which DCS noted as “unchanged.” According to other reports, it will specifically be a 50MP Sony LYT800 lens. Ultimately, it is believed that it would be offered within the CN¥3000 price range in China.