OnePlus Nord CE4 to get 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display

OnePlus has shared another detail about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE4 on April 1 in India. According to the company, the new device will feature a 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display.

The news follows OnePlus’ earlier revelations about the Nord CE4, with the company sharing that the handheld will offer a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 8GB virtual RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The company also claimed that the Nord CE4 will have a “high runtime” and “low downtime.” The company didn’t divulge exactly how much the capacity of the handheld’s battery would be but claimed that “a day’s power” could be obtained in just a 15-minute charging time, adding that it is “the fastest charging Nord ever.” As noted in earlier reports, this would be possible through the Nord CE4’s support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

After this, the company launched a dedicated webpage for the device. According to the company, aside from the hardware already mentioned, the page reveals that the Nord CE4 will be available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colorways. It also shares that the phone has support for 100W charging capability.

Now, a new detail can be spotted on the page, revealing that Nord CE4 will feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

With FHD+ resolution to make the most of those immmersive binge sessions, and 120Hz refresh rate for those satisfying gaming marathons, the display on the OnePlus Nord CE4 is both a beauty and a beast.

This reflects claims that OnePlus Nord CE4 is a rebranded Oppo K12. To recall, the said Oppo device is reportedly getting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. As such, if reports are true that the K12 will just be offered under the Nord CE4 monicker, the new OnePlus model could also get the same specs as the other phone, including 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, a 16MP front camera, and a 50MP and 8MP rear camera.