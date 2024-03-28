OnePlus Nord CE4 renders, details surface online prior to April 1 launch

Ahead of its April 1 launch, leakers have shared images and details of the OnePlus Nord CE4 online.

OnePlus Nord CE4 will be launching on Monday. As the day approaches, more and more leaks and details about the phone have been surfacing online recently. One includes the rendered images of the model, which appears to be highly similar to the looks of the OnePlus Ace 3V. At the back, it features an elongated camera module housing two camera units and a flash. This is almost exactly like the layout of the OnePlus Ace 3V’s rear, but in terms of other sections, the two are exactly different.

According to the leaks from various tipsters, OnePlus Nord CE4 will have the following details: