OnePlus Nord CE4 renders, details surface online prior to April 1 launch

Ahead of its April 1 launch, leakers have shared images and details of the OnePlus Nord CE4 online.
OnePlus Nord CE4 will be launching on Monday. As the day approaches, more and more leaks and details about the phone have been surfacing online recently. One includes the rendered images of the model, which appears to be highly similar to the looks of the OnePlus Ace 3V. At the back, it features an elongated camera module housing two camera units and a flash. This is almost exactly like the layout of the OnePlus Ace 3V’s rear, but in terms of other sections, the two are exactly different.
According to the leaks from various tipsters, OnePlus Nord CE4 will have the following details:
- The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip will power the phone.
- Nord CE4 has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, while the storage options are available in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
- The 128GB variant is priced at ₹24,999, while the 256GB variant comes at ₹26,999.
- It has support for hybrid dual SIM card slots, allowing you to use them either both for SIMs or use one of the slots for a microSD card (up to 1TB).
- The main camera system is composed of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor (with OIS) as the main unit and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor.
- Its front will feature a 16MP camera.
- The model will be available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colorways.
- It will have a flat 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPS AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
- The sides of the phone will also be flat.
- Unlike the Ace 3V, Nord CE4 won’t have an alert slider.
- A 5,500mAh battery will power the device, which has support for SuperVOOC 100W charging capability.
- It runs on Android 14, with OxygenOS 14 on top.