Confirmed: OnePlus Open Apex Edition gets 16GB/1TB config

OnePlus has finally confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Open Apex Edition model will be offered with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The smartphone brand announced the phone’s arrival earlier this month. The new edition phone is basically just the current OnePlus Open model in the market, but it comes in the new Crimson Shadow color, joining the current Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black options of the said foldable. According to the company, the new hue is inspired by the iconic Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition.

The foldable is expected to offer the same set of features as the OG OnePlus Open. However, the company revealed that aside from the new shade and design, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will also have a higher configuration compared to the standard OnePlus Open. Unlike the latter, which has only 512GB storage, the new edition phone will offer 1TB paired with 16GB RAM.

In addition, the company earlier revealed that the phone will have a VIP Mode, which is likely the same as the VIP Mode available in the Oppo Find N3 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra. If true, this means the VIP Mode in OnePlus Open Apex Edition could allow users to deactivate their device’s camera, microphone, and location via the alert slider. OnePlus is expected to reveal more details about the feature soon.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition should adopt the same set of details available in the OG OnePlus Open model, including its 7.82″ main 120Hz AMOLED screen, 6.31″ external display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 4,805mAh battery, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, Sony LYT-T808 main camera, and more. In addition, the brand suggests that the phone will come with “enhanced storage, cutting-edge AI image editing, and innovative security features.”

