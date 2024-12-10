OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS V20P01 Dec. 2024 update with new Photos features, improved widgets

OnePlus has released its December 2024 update to a handful of its devices. The update includes new Photo features alongside enhanced Weather and Clock widgets.

The company says that the OxygenOS V20P01 supports various devices running on OxygenOS 13.0.0, 13.1.0, 14, and 15 OS, such as:

OnePlus 12 Series

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 11 Series

OnePlus 10 Series

OnePlus 9 Series

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord 4 5G / OnePlus Nord 3 5G / OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G / OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G / OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad / OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus 8 / OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The rollout started on December 2, but it comes in batches, so not everyone will get it right away. On a positive note, the OxygenOS V20P01 offers new features in the Photos app (only in OxygenOS 15 devices) and gets improvements for the Clock (only in OxygenOS 15 devices) and Weather widgets.

According to OnePlus, here are the details users can expect:

Photos (Only available on OxygenOS 15)

Adds a filtered view of photos, videos, and favorites to Photos.

Now you can see the date of photos when dragging the side slider.

Now you can lock a whole photo/video album for efficiency.

ProXDR can now be kept after editing photos with watermarks.

Boarding passes can now be recognized and added to Google Wallet.

Weather

Optimizes the widgets of Weather on the Home screen for better style and layout.

Clock (Only available on OxygenOS 15)

Optimizes the widgets of Clock on the Home screen and adds various styles.

System

Improves system stability.

Via