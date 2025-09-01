Leaker: OnePlus Turbo series to be affordable but performance-oriented

A new tip says that OnePlus is planning to launch a new lineup called “Turbo.”

That’s according to the latest claim made by well-known leaker Smart Pikachu from China. According to the account, it will be “more affordable” than the brand’s earlier offerings. Yet, the tipster suggested it will offer impressive performance that will impress buyers from different segments.

The news follows an earlier leak about a tip that the brand will actually introduce a new mid-range lineup, which will compete against the Redmi models in China. According to the claim, it could be priced at less than $300.

In related news, OnePlus is also rumored to be working on a device with up to an 8000mAh battery capacity. The brand is also said to be preparing a mid-ranger with a 1.5K 165Hz display. The same fresh rate is also believed to be coming to its flagship series, the OnePlus 15, which is set to launch this October. According to a leak, the OnePlus 15 would arrive in five configurations, including 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. Its colors allegedly include Black, Purple, and Titanium, and it only weighs around 215g.

