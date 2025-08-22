Realme, OnePlus to offer models with up to 8000mAh batteries

Realme and OnePlus are reportedly preparing smartphone models with 8000mAh batteries.

We are expecting several smartphone models in the coming months, some of which could come from Realme and OnePlus. Now, a new tip says that the brands could soon introduce devices with extra-large batteries.

According to a tipster from China, both models house batteries with around 8000mAh capacities. The handhelds were not named, but they are rumored to be the Realme GT 8 (or Neo 8) and OnePlus Ace 6.

If true, this will be huge news for fans of the said companies. Currently, their models are limited to 7000mAh± batteries. By introducing devices with such bigger batteries, the two could soon compete against Honor and iQOO, which have the Honor Power and iQOO Z10 Turbo+ with 8000mAh batteries.

Realme, nonetheless, is rumored to be preparing a model with a battery larger than that. According to the company, it will soon unveil a model with more than 10000mAh battery capacity on August 27. The Honor Power 2 is also rumored to come with a 10000mAh± cell.

