China Telecom listing confirms Oppo A3 Pro details, reveals configuration prices

The Oppo A3 Pro was recently spotted on China Telecom, which ultimately confirmed several details about the model. Aside from this, the listing also reveals the price tags of the model based on its different configurations.

The model will launch this Friday, and Oppo has already started teasing fans about the device. Days ago, Oppo China President Bo Liu revealed that the A3 Pro will be the world’s first full-level waterproof phone. This echoed earlier reports about the A3 Pro having an IP69 rating, giving it full protection from dust and water. To compare, the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra models only have an IP68 rating, so going beyond this should help Oppo better promote its new device in the market.

Then, the model was spotted on China Telecom, which confirmed that the A3 Pro would be offering a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.7” display, a 64MP primary and a 2MP portrait unit in the rear, and an 8MP selfie shooter. The listing also revealed its three configurations: 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. This confirms earlier reports about the storage and memory specifications of the handheld, which is reportedly using LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Now, a report from GSMArena claims that the listing actually contains the pricing of each configuration. According to the website, the 8GB/256GB variant will be offered at CNY 1,999 (around $276), while the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,199 (around $304) and CNY 2,499 (around $345), respectively.

The listing also shows the front and back designs of the A3 Pro, but other than that and the different things mentioned before, it doesn’t offer other details. One of the specifications that are yet to be confirmed includes the phone’s processor, which is believed to be a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.