Oppo exec reveals A3 Pro will be the world’s first ‘full-level waterproof’ smartphone

Oppo China President Bo Liu shared more details about the A3 Pro model the brand will be unveiling this week. According to the executive, aside from the handful of interesting features of the handheld, it will also mark the arrival of the first dustproof and waterproof smartphone on the market.

The Oppo A3 Pro will be announced in China on April 12. As the date nears, more leaks about the phone have been resurfacing online recently. The company is also now joining the move, sharing several details about the phone prior to its unveiling. The latest comes from Oppo’s own Bo Liu, who teased the phone as the world’s first full-level waterproof phone.

OPPO’s durable technology debuts in the A series! The OPPO A3 Pro is the world’s first ‘full-level waterproof’ phone, with military-grade shock resistance and long battery life. It sets a new standard for durable and user-friendly phones, advancing the mobile industry. Additionally, OPPO will enhance the ‘four-year battery warranty’ from the A2 Pro, ensuring trustworthiness and durability.

This echoed earlier reports about the A3 Pro having an IP69 rating, giving it full protection from dust and water. To compare, the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra models only have an IP68 rating, so going beyond this should help Oppo better promote its new device in the market.

