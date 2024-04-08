Oppo A3 Pro to debut on April 12 in China

The Chinese market is about to welcome another new Oppo smartphone this Friday: the Oppo A3 Pro.

The company has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone via Weibo alongside the Oppo China website landing page. According to the brand, the new model will be unveiled on April 12 at 2:30 pm local time. Aside from this, the three colors of the A3 Pro have been confirmed: Azure, Yun Jin Powder, and Mountain Blue. The colors also come in different finishes, with the first one being glossy and the last two using faux leather texture.

The announcement has also revealed the official design of the model, echoing earlier leaks. As shown in past reports, the A3 Pro will sport a huge circular camera module in the back, which will house the camera units and the flash. The element is surrounded by a circular metal ring, giving its appearance more prominence. According to past reports, the A3 Pro has a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP selfie shooter.

In the leak shared prior to the news, it can be noticed that the A3 Pro sports thin bezels from all sides, with a punch hole cutout placed in the upper middle section of the 6.7-inch display. The smartphone seems to have a curved frame enveloping all sides, with its material appearing to be some sort of metal. The curve also seems to be applied minimally in the display and the back of the phone, suggesting it would have a comfortable design. As usual, the power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the frame, with the microphone, speakers, and USB type-C port situated at the bottom part of the frame.

The details add to the things we already know about the Oppo A3 Pro. Aside from the information mentioned above, the handheld is reportedly getting a Dimensity 7050 chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, max 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, a 6.7-inch curved FHD+ OLED display with 920 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery, and 67W fast charging.