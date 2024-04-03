Video shows Oppo A3 Pro’s design details

Oppo A3 Pro is one of the smartphones we’re still waiting to have its official debut. The brand is still mum about the device, but recent leaks have given some clear ideas of what to expect from it. The latest leak we have today is a video showing the render of the model, giving us a peek at its different details from various angles.

Based on recent reports, we already know that the Oppo A3 Pro has a dimension of 162.7 x 74.5 x 7.8mm and a 6.7-inch display. These details, however, are not enough to give us a visual idea of the phone’s design. Thankfully, well-known leaker @Onleaks released a video clip of the model sporting its different angles.

From the clip shared, it can be noticed that the A3 Pro sports thin bezels from all sides, with a punch hole cutout placed in the upper middle section of the display. The smartphone seems to have a curved frame enveloping all sides, with its material appearing to be some sort of metal. The curve also seems to be applied minimally in the display and the back of the phone, suggesting it would have a comfortable design. As usual, the power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the frame, with the microphone, speakers, and USB type-C port situated at the bottom part of the frame.

Ultimately, the back of the model features a huge circular camera island, which houses the three camera units and a flash. It is unknown what material the back uses, but it is likely going to be plastic with some notable finish and texture.