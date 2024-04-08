Dimensity 7050-powered Oppo A3 Pro appears on Geekbench

It seems Oppo is now making some final preparations for the upcoming April 12 debut of its new A3 Pro model in China. Ahead of the event, the handheld with the PJY110 model number has appeared on Geekbench, indicating that its launch is just around the corner.

The device has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on the Geekbench platform, which could mean that the company is now testing the device’s performance prior to its release. According to the listing, the handheld has the designated PJY110 model number. It also reveals other details about the phone, which runs on Android 14-based ColorOS system and has 12GB RAM. Needless to say, Oppo could also offer the device in other RAM configurations aside from the one used in the Geekbench test.

As for its processor, the listing doesn’t share the exact chip used in the test. However, it shows that the A3 Pro is powered by an octa-core processor with two performance cores and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.6GHz and 2.0GHz, respectively. Based on these details, it can be deduced that the model houses the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. According to the test performed, the device registered 904 points in the single-core test and 2364 points in the multi-core.

This follows earlier reports about the model, which was recently presented in a rendered video. From the clip shared, it can be noticed that the A3 Pro sports thin bezels from all sides, with a punch hole cutout placed in the upper middle section of the display. The smartphone seems to have a curved frame enveloping all sides, with its material appearing to be some sort of metal. The curve also seems to be applied minimally in the display and the back of the phone, suggesting it would have a comfortable design. As usual, the power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the frame, with the microphone, speakers, and USB type-C port situated at the bottom part of the frame. Ultimately, the back of the model features a huge circular camera island, which houses the three camera units and a flash. It is unknown what material the back uses, but it is likely going to be plastic with some notable finish and texture.