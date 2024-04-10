China Telecom listing reveals Oppo A3 Pro details, including configuration options

Oppo A3 Pro has appeared on the China Telecom website, allowing us to reveal and confirm several details reported earlier about it. It includes the three configurations of the phone, which comes in three options.

The model is expected to be unveiled in China on April 12. Several details about it have already been leaked, including its design and colorways. As earlier shared, it will be available in Azure, Yun Jin Powder, and Mountain Blue color options.

The colors, however, are not the only point interested buyers should consider. According to the China Telecom listing (via MySmartPrice) of the model, the Oppo A3 pro will be offered in three configuration options: 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. This confirms earlier reports about the storage and memory specifications of the handheld, which is reportedly using LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Aside from this, the listing corroborates earlier reports claiming that the A3 Pro will be offering a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.7” display, a 64MP primary and a 2MP portrait unit in the rear, and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Other highlights expected from the phone include the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, which will be paired with a Mali G68 GPU. Unsurprisingly, it will also run on Android 14.

Ultimately, Oppo China President Bo Liu has recently shared that the A3 Pro will be the world’s first full-level waterproof phone. This echoed earlier reports about the A3 Pro having an IP69 rating, giving it full protection from dust and water. To compare, the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra models only have an IP68 rating, so going beyond this should help Oppo better promote its new device in the market.