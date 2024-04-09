Here’s what the Oppo A3 Pro looks like

After a series of leaks and renders, we finally get a peek at the final design of the Oppo A3 Pro.

The Oppo A3 Pro will be introduced in China on April 12. Ahead of that event, however, it seems Oppo has already revealed the model to the public. In a recent leak shared online, images of the Oppo A3 Pro have been shared, showing it as a display in an Oppo store in an unknown store location. The photos confirm earlier rumors and reports about the handheld’s appearance, including its huge camera bump in the back with a metal ring encasing it, thin bezels, and a minimally curved display.

The images also give us a look at the actual looks of the different colorways and back materials and finishes. In the pictures shared, the Azure and Yunjin Pink designs could be seen, with the former sporting a smooth yet glittery glass back. The other design, on the other hand, comes with strips of leather material.

The leak also revealed the storage variants and the RAM options for the model: 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations with up to 12 GB of virtual RAM. According to earlier reports, the handheld will also be offered in an 8GB/256GB variant.

Meanwhile, the store spec sheet of the models shown in the photos confirmed that the Oppo A3 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 67W fast charging capability. Other details we already know about the mode include: