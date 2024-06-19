New leaks confirm Oppo A3 Pro India version’s Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5100mAh battery, design

Thanks to a new set of leaks, we can now confidently say that the Oppo A3 Pro model that will be coming to India is a different device.

To recall, the Oppo A3 Pro was launched in China and made the headlines, thanks to its IP69 rating. After this, rumors about the model coming to India started. However, instead of the actual A3 Pro, India welcomed the Oppo F27 Pro+.

Despite this, reports show that the Oppo A3 Pro will still arrive in the country, only with a different design and set of specifications. The latest leaks showing images of the actual unit, specs sheet, and retail box confirm this.

According to the images shared by leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, instead of a circular camera island, India’s Oppo A3 Pro will have a rectangular one, which will be placed vertically in the upper left section of the back panel. It will house the camera lenses and the phone’s flash unit. In general, it appears to have the design of the OnePlus Nord CE4. Aside from this, the phone’s panel also seems to employ a flat design, which is different from the semi-curved back of China’s A3 Pro.

According to the tipster, the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations of the smartphone will be offered for ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, respectively.

Aside from those things, the leaks share the following details of the model:

5G connectivity

186g weight

16.6 x 7.6 x 0.8cm dimensions

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.6” 120Hz LCD

50MP + 8MP rear camera system

16MP selfie

5,100mAh battery

45W SuperVOOC charging

ColorOS 14.0

via 91Mobiles