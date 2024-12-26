Oppo A5 Pro launches with Dimensity 7300, 12GB max RAM, 6000mAh battery, IP69 rating, more

The Oppo A5 Pro is now official to impress fans with another set of interesting specs, including a huge 6000mAh battery and an IP69 rating.

The phone is the successor of the A3 Pro, which made a successful debut in China. To recall, the said model was warmly welcomed in the market due to its high IP69 rating and other appealing details. Now, Oppo wants to continue this success in the A5 Pro.

The new model boasts a curved display in front and a flat back panel. At the upper center of the back is a circular camera island with a 2×2 cutout setup. The module is encased in a squircle ring, which makes it appear like a sibling of the Honor Magic 7.

The phone is powered by the Dimensity 7300 chip and comes in 8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations. Its colors are Sandstone Purple, Quartz White, Rock Black, and New Year Red. It will hit stores in China on December 27.

Like its predecessor, the A5 Pro also sports an IP69-rated body, but it comes with a bigger 6000mAh battery. Here are the other details about the Oppo A5 Pro:

MediaTek Dimensity 7300

LPDDR4X RAM,

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED with 1200nits peak brightness

16MP selfie camera

50MP main camera + 2MP monochrome camera

6000mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15-based ColorOS 15

IP66/68/69 rating

Sandstone Purple, Quartz White, Rock Black, and New Year Red

