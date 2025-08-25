Oppo A6 5G specs leak in China

The key specifications of the Oppo A6 5G have appeared on a certification platform in China.
The Oppo A5 5G debuted in China back in March. Now, it seems the brand is already preparing its successor, as one unnamed Oppo device appeared on TENAA recently.
According to the listing, the phone offers the following:
- PLS120 model number
- 185g
- 158.2 x 75.02 x 8mm
- 2.4GHz octacore chip
- 8GB and 12GB RAM options
- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage options (expandable)
- 6.57″ 1080 x 2372px AMOLED with under-display fingerprint reader
- 50MP main camera + 2MP auxiliary
- 16MP selfie camera
- 6830mAh battery
According to speculations, the Oppo A5 5G model could be similar to the Reno 14F. However, several differences are expected between the two, including the chips. To recall, the Reno phone debuted with the following:
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- LPDDR4X RAM
- UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB
- 6.57″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 1400nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner
- 50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide with AF + 2MP macro
- 32MP selfie camera
- 6000mAh battery
- 45W charging
- IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings
- ColorOS 15
- Glossy Pink, Luminous Green, and Opal Blue