Oppo A6 Pro key specs leak ahead of September 9 launch

The Oppo A6 Pro was spotted on a certification platform, where several of its major specifications are listed. Oppo, meanwhile, confirmed that the phone will launch next week in China.
Oppo announced that the A series model will be unveiled next Tuesday. While the poster shared by the company only shows its front and side profiles (which reveal its flat display, thin bezels, punch-hole cutout, and flat side frame), its China Telecom listing shows off its rear design. According to the platform, the phone boasts a squircle camera island with four cutouts arranged in a diamond pattern. The image also confirms its white gold colorway option.
Additionally, the listing confirms some of its details, including its:
- PLN110 model number
- 190g
- 158.16 x 74.99 x 7.96mm
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300
- 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM
- 256GB and 512GB storage
- 6.57″ FHD+ AMOLED
- 50MP main camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 80W charging
- Android 15