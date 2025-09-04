Oppo A6 Pro key specs leak ahead of September 9 launch

The Oppo A6 Pro was spotted on a certification platform, where several of its major specifications are listed. Oppo, meanwhile, confirmed that the phone will launch next week in China.

Oppo announced that the A series model will be unveiled next Tuesday. While the poster shared by the company only shows its front and side profiles (which reveal its flat display, thin bezels, punch-hole cutout, and flat side frame), its China Telecom listing shows off its rear design. According to the platform, the phone boasts a squircle camera island with four cutouts arranged in a diamond pattern. The image also confirms its white gold colorway option.

Additionally, the listing confirms some of its details, including its:

PLN110 model number

190g

158.16 x 74.99 x 7.96mm

MediaTek Dimensity 7300

8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM

256GB and 512GB storage

6.57″ FHD+ AMOLED

50MP main camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15

