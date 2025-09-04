Oppo A6 Pro key specs leak ahead of September 9 launch

Santiago Jr Bongco
Sep. 4, 2025, 12:04

The Oppo A6 Pro was spotted on a certification platform, where several of its major specifications are listed. Oppo, meanwhile, confirmed that the phone will launch next week in China.

Oppo announced that the A series model will be unveiled next Tuesday. While the poster shared by the company only shows its front and side profiles (which reveal its flat display, thin bezels, punch-hole cutout, and flat side frame), its China Telecom listing shows off its rear design. According to the platform, the phone boasts a squircle camera island with four cutouts arranged in a diamond pattern. The image also confirms its white gold colorway option.

Additionally, the listing confirms some of its details, including its:

  • PLN110 model number
  • 190g
  • 158.16 x 74.99 x 7.96mm
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM
  • 256GB and 512GB storage 
  • 6.57″ FHD+ AMOLED
  • 50MP main camera + 2MP secondary camera
  • 16MP selfie camera 
  • 7000mAh battery
  • 80W charging
  • Android 15

