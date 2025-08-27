Oppo to rebadge F31 models to A6 series domestically

A leaker claims that the Oppo F31 series coming to India will be presented in China as the Oppo A6 lineup.

Several recent leaks revealed the key details of the F31 series. According to reports, the lineup includes the vanilla F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ models. A series of leaked photos showed their designs, which are completely different, albeit familiar, from each other.

Now, a tipster from China says that the brand is planning to rename the standard F31 and F31 Pro+ models. The tip specifies that the said devices would be marketed as the Oppo A6 5G and Oppo A6 Max 5G in China, respectively.

The account also echoed earlier leaked details we heard, including the F31’s 80W charging support and the F31 Pro+’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and 6.8″ display.

The vanilla A6 model was spotted on TENAA recently, revealing some of its key specs. According to the listing, the phone has the following details:

PLS120 model number

185g

158.2 x 75.02 x 8mm

2.4GHz octacore chip

8GB and 12GB RAM options

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage options (expandable)

6.57″ 1080 x 2372px AMOLED with under-display fingerprint reader

50MP main camera + 2MP auxiliary

16MP selfie camera

6830mAh battery

The leaked marketing photos of the F31 series confirmed that the vanilla phone could come in red, blue, and purple/white colorways. The Pro has pink and black color options, while the Pro+ has white, pink, and blue colors.

As reported earlier, the standard model will house a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, while the Pro will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300. To compare, the Oppo F29 and Oppo F29 Pro have Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Mediatek Dimensity 7300, respectively. Meanwhile, the upcoming F31 Pro+ is said to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Despite the phones’ unimpressive processor choices, Oppo will use huge 7000mAh batteries in all the models. Both the vanilla and Pro models will get 80W charging support. The charging details of the Pro+ variant were not shared in the tip, but it is said to be coming with a flat display, 12GB RAM, and a 256GB storage option.

Via