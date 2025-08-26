Oppo F31 series marketing material leak reveals model designs, colors

The marketing posters of the upcoming Oppo F31 series have leaked online.

Oppo will soon present the next F series. The lineup reportedly includes the vanilla F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ models.

Now, a new leak showcases the alleged models through photos online. Interestingly, based on the images, all three models will have different designs.

The standard model features a simple iPhone-like flat design with a small camera island on its back’s upper left section. The Pro and Pro+ models, meanwhile, have squircle and circle camera modules, respectively.

According to the photos, the vanilla phone could come in red, blue, and purple/white colorways. The Pro has pink and black color options, while the Pro+ has white, pink, and blue colors.

AS reported earlier, the standard model will house a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, while the Pro will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300. To compare, the Oppo F29 and Oppo F29 Pro have Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Mediatek Dimensity 7300, respectively. Meanwhile, the upcoming F31 Pro+ is said to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Despite the phones’ unimpressive processor choices, Oppo will use huge 7000mAh batteries in all the models. Both the vanilla and Pro models will get 80W charging support. The charging details of the Pro+ variant were not shared in the tip, but it is said to be coming with a flat display, 12GB RAM, and a 256GB storage option.

Source