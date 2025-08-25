Oppo F31 series chips, battery, charging details leak

Several key specifications of the upcoming Oppo F31 series have leaked online.

Oppo is allegedly already preparing the successor to the F29 series. The lineup is said to include the vanilla F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ models. According to an earlier leak, phones will get huge batteries, but they will disappoint in other sections, with a tip saying that there will be no significant upgrades. A new leak echoed this by revealing their chips.

The standard model will house a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, while the Pro will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300. To compare, the Oppo F29 and Oppo F29 Pro have Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Mediatek Dimensity 7300, respectively. Meanwhile, the upcoming F31 Pro+ is said to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Despite the phones’ unimpressive processor choices, Oppo will use huge 7000mAh batteries in all the models. Both the vanilla and Pro models will get 80W charging support. The charging details of the Pro+ variant were not shared in the tip, but it is said to be coming with a flat display, 12GB RAM, and a 256GB storage option.

An earlier leak claimed that the Oppo F31 series will offer a 360° Armor Body durability and even a “significant network performance boost.” They will also feature IP68 and IP69 ratings. The models are expected in September.

