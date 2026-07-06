Oppo Bubble detachable rear display hits the shelves

The Oppo Bubble accessory is now available for purchase in China.

The optional rear display debuted alongside the Oppo Reno 16 series in China. Now, the accessory goes on sale in its domestic market for CN¥469 ($69).

According to Oppo, the Bubble display also works with iPhones, specifically with iPhone X and later models. It is also important to note that the devices must be running iOS 15.0 or later.

The Oppo Bubble features a magnetic design. In addition to serving as a rear display, it can also work as a remote control, allowing users to shoot images from up to ten meters away. Users can also set wallpapers for the accessory, which features a 550mAh battery.

In addition to China, the Oppo Bubble is also being offered globally, including in Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and more.