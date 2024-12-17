Oppo confirms A5 Pro launch on Dec. 24 in China

Oppo has confirmed that the predecessor of its Oppo A3 Pro is coming to China on December 24.
The Oppo A5 Pro will replace the A3 Pro, which was unveiled in April in China. The latter is known for its impressive IP69 protection rating. Now, it seems the same detail is coming to the Oppo A5 Pro, as suggested by its pre-order marketing material on e-commerce platforms in China.
The complete details of the A5 Pro remain unavailable, but it could adopt some of the specifications found in the A3 Pro:
- The Oppo A3 Pro houses a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x AM.
- As the company revealed earlier, the new model has an IP69 rating, making it the world’s first “full-level waterproof” smartphone. To compare, the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra models only have an IP68 rating.
- As per Oppo, the A3 Pro also has a 360-degree anti-fall build.
- The phone runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 system.
- Its 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2412×1080 pixels resolution, and a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection.
- A 5,000mAh battery powers the A3 Pro, which has support for 67W fast charging.
- The handheld is available in three configurations in China: 8GB/256GB (CNY 1,999), 12GB/256GB (CNY 2,199), and 12GB/512GB (CNY 2,499).
- Oppo will officially start selling the model on April 19 via its official online store and JD.com.
- The A3 Pro is available in three color options: Azure, Cloud Brocade Powder, and Mountain Blue. The first option comes with a glass finish, while the last two have a leather finish.
- The rear camera system is made of a 64MP primary unit with an f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front, on the other hand, has an 8MP cam with an f/2.0 aperture.
- Aside from the things mentioned, the A3 Pro also has support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.