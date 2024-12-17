Oppo confirms A5 Pro launch on Dec. 24 in China

Oppo has confirmed that the predecessor of its Oppo A3 Pro is coming to China on December 24.

The Oppo A5 Pro will replace the A3 Pro, which was unveiled in April in China. The latter is known for its impressive IP69 protection rating. Now, it seems the same detail is coming to the Oppo A5 Pro, as suggested by its pre-order marketing material on e-commerce platforms in China.

The complete details of the A5 Pro remain unavailable, but it could adopt some of the specifications found in the A3 Pro: