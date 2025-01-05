Oppo exec confirms cam button for Find X8 Ultra

Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, affirmed that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will have a camera button.

The Find X8 series is expected to welcome a new addition soon: the Find X8 Ultra. According to earlier reports, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra could be unveiled after the Chinese New Year, which is on January 29. This means that the launch might be at the end of the said month or in the first week of February.

As we approach the timeline, Zhou Yibao has started teasing fans about the Find X8 Ultra. Interestingly, the executive let the fans ask questions about the phone in his recent post on Weibo. One of the queries he answered was about the addition of a camera button in the Find X8 Ultra, directly answering fans that, “yes,” there would be a feature in the said phone.

This is not a surprise since the earlier Find X8 models also have a dedicated camera Quick Button, which launches the camera with a touch. To recall, a single click takes a photo or video, while a long press allows continuous shooting for photos.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Find X8 Ultra will arrive with a battery with a rating of around 6000mAh, 80W or 90W charging support, a 6.8″ curved 2K display (to be specific, a 6.82″ BOE X2 micro-curved 2K 120Hz LTPO display), an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and an IP68/69 rating. Earlier reports also revealed that, in addition to those details, the Find X8 Ultra will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor, a 1″ main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, two periscope cameras (a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and another 50MP periscope telephoto with 6x optical zoom), support for Tiantong satellite communication technology, 50W magnetic wireless charging, and a thinner body despite its huge battery.