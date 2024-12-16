These are the specs coming in Oppo Find X8 Ultra

The details of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra surfaced online again as it nears its debut.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025. To this end, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station reiterated some significant details about the phone.

According to the account, the Find X8 Ultra will arrive with a battery with a rating of around 6000mAh, 80W or 90W charging support, a 6.8″ curved 2K display (to be specific, a 6.82″ BOE X2 micro-curved 2K 120Hz LTPO display), an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and an IP68/69 rating.

Earlier reports revealed that, in addition to those details, the Find X8 Ultra will also offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor, a 1″ main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, two periscope cameras (a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and another 50MP periscope telephoto with 6x optical zoom), support for Tiantong satellite communication technology, 50W magnetic wireless charging, and a thinner body despite its huge battery.

According to DCS in an earlier post, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra could be unveiled after the Chinese New Year, which is on January 29. If true, it means the launch might be at the end of the said month or in the first week of February.

