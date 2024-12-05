Oppo Find X8 Ultra reportedly coming after Chinese New Year

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station suggested that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will arrive after the Chinese New Year, January 29.

Oppo is expected to introduce the Ultra model of the Find X8 lineup in early 2025. It will join the current Find X8 members, including the vanilla Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. After earlier broad speculations that its launch would be around early 2025, DCS has finally revealed a more specific timeline for the phone’s debut.

In his recent post on Weibo, the tipster teased that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra could be unveiled after the Chinese New Year. That’s on January 29, meaning that the launch might be at the end of the said month or in the first week of February.

According to the tipster, the Find X8 Ultra is armed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, two periscope units, a Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor, and support for Tiantong satellite communication technology.

Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, previously confirmed that the Find X8 Ultra will feature a huge 6000mAh battery, an IP68 rating, and a thinner body than its predecessor.

Other reports shared that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will have a 6.82″ BOE X2 micro-curved 2K 120Hz LTPO display, a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, 100W fast charging, 50W magnetic wireless charging, and a better periscope telephoto system. As per rumors, the phone will feature a 50MP 1″ main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and another 50MP periscope telephoto with 6x optical zoom.

