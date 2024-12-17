Oppo Find N5 reportedly coming in March 2025

The Oppo Find N5 will debut in the first quarter of 2025. According to leaks, the phone will specifically arrive in March.

Oppo remains secretive about the launch date of the Find N5 foldable. After earlier claims said that the phone would arrive in the second half of 2025, a new one says that it will be in March 2025.

The phone will reportedly launch before the end of March 2025, and it should be followed by the arrival of the OnePlus Open 2.

Tipster Digital Chat Station revealed in a post that the Oppo Find N5 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The model also reportedly offers wireless charging, an IPX8 rating, and a 50MP periscope telephoto. The tipster also revealed that the phone will be equipped with an anti-fall structure for its body, which is allegedly thinner than the earlier generation. The account also revealed that the Find N5 will have a “longer” battery life. To recall, the Find N3 has a 4805mAh battery inside its 5.8mm-thin body.

