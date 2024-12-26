Oppo Find X8 series to add X8s model

A leaker said that the Oppo Find X8 series will also include the Find X8s model in addition to the earlier rumored Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 Mini.

The Find X8 is now official, and it includes the vanilla Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro models. However, we are still waiting for the new members of the lineup. According to earlier reports, there will be the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and the Oppo Find X8 Mini. In his post, tipster Digital Chat Station confirmed to a fan that the series also has an X8s model.

According to the tipster, the Ultra and Mini models will debut together. Based on earlier leaks, this could happen in March after the Oppo Find N5 launches in February. Yet, the account underscored that it is uncertain whether the Oppo Find X8s will join this timeline. This could mean that the said model will be announced a month later.

In related news, specs of the Ultra model have leaked recently. The same tipster revealed that the Find X8 Ultra will arrive with a battery with a rating of around 6000mAh, 80W or 90W charging support, a 6.8″ curved 2K display (to be specific, a 6.82″ BOE X2 micro-curved 2K 120Hz LTPO display), an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and an IP68/69 rating.

In addition to those details, the Find X8 Ultra will also offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor, a 1″ main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, two periscope cameras (a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and another 50MP periscope telephoto with 6x optical zoom), support for Tiantong satellite communication technology, 50W magnetic wireless charging, and a thinner body despite its huge battery.

