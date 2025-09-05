Oppo exec teases Find X9 details, including camera, launch timeline, thickness, more

Ahead of the arrival of the Oppo Find X9 series, Oppo Find Series Product Manager Zhou Yibao shared some important details about the upcoming models.

To start, the executive revealed that the vanilla and Pro models are getting bigger batteries than their predecessors. Specifically, the manager hinted that the standard variant will have a battery bigger than 7000mAh but will be thinner than the Find X8. The Pro, on the other hand, is said to have a capacity of 1500mAh more than its predecessor, so we expect around 7500mAh for it.

Ultimately, while the brand is expected to present only the vanilla and Pro models first, Zhou Yibao revealed the possible launch timeline for the Find X9 Ultra variant. According to the executive, fans can expect the phone around the second quarter of 2026.

According to earlier leaks, the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro are coming with the following specs:

Oppo Find X9

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera

7025 mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Android 16-based ColorOS 16

X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Frost White, Mist Black, Chasing Light Red, and Velvet Titanium

Oppo Find X9 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and 16GB/1TB (Beidou Satellite SMS)

6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF

7550mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Wifi-FI 7 and NFC

Android 16-based ColorOS

IP68 and IP69 ratings

White (Frost White), Purple Gray (Velvet Titanium), and Magenta (Chasing Light Red)

