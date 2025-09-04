Official hints at Oppo Find X9 series’ launch in October

An Oppo official might have just affirmed speculations that the Oppo Find X9 series would arrive next month.
The lineup is expected to arrive in October. Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yibao previously shared that the company will start teasing new devices in China in September. With this, it is speculated to be officially unveiled in October.
Now, Oppo ColorOS Design Director Chen Xi shared that ColorOS 16 will be released in October. As earlier reports confirmed, the update will be announced alongside the brand’s next flagship models, suggesting that the Find X9 series is indeed coming next month.
According to earlier reports, the vanilla and Pro models will be launched first. Some of the leaked specs we know about the models include:
Oppo Find X9
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB
- 6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
- 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS
- 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera
- 7025 mAh battery
- 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
- Android 16-based ColorOS 16
- X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
- Frost White, Mist Black, Chasing Light Red, and Velvet Titanium
Oppo Find X9 Pro
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and 16GB/1TB (Beidou Satellite SMS)
- 6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
- 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
- 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF
- 7550mAh battery
- 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
- Wifi-FI 7 and NFC
- Android 16-based ColorOS
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
- White (Frost White), Purple Gray (Velvet Titanium), and Magenta (Chasing Light Red)