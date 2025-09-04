Official hints at Oppo Find X9 series’ launch in October

An Oppo official might have just affirmed speculations that the Oppo Find X9 series would arrive next month.

The lineup is expected to arrive in October. Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yibao previously shared that the company will start teasing new devices in China in September. With this, it is speculated to be officially unveiled in October.

Now, Oppo ColorOS Design Director Chen Xi shared that ColorOS 16 will be released in October. As earlier reports confirmed, the update will be announced alongside the brand’s next flagship models, suggesting that the Find X9 series is indeed coming next month.

According to earlier reports, the vanilla and Pro models will be launched first. Some of the leaked specs we know about the models include:

Oppo Find X9

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera

7025 mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Android 16-based ColorOS 16

X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Frost White, Mist Black, Chasing Light Red, and Velvet Titanium

Oppo Find X9 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and 16GB/1TB (Beidou Satellite SMS)

6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF

7550mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Wifi-FI 7 and NFC

Android 16-based ColorOS

IP68 and IP69 ratings

White (Frost White), Purple Gray (Velvet Titanium), and Magenta (Chasing Light Red)

Via