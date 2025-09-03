Oppo official dismisses Find X9 design leak

Oppo Find series Product Manager Zhou Yibao refuted a leak revealing the alleged Oppo Find X9 model. The official also shared a few details about the upcoming phone.

A render surfaced this week online showing what seems to be the vanilla model of the Find X9 series. The image shows the handheld with a flat design and a square camera island in the upper left section of the back panel. The module also houses several circular lens cutouts of varying sizes, a huge change from the circular design of the Find X8 series.

However, Zhou Yibao contradicted the design. Despite this, he affirmed that the model will have an enhanced design. In front, the official said that there would be a flat display, complemented by thin bezels. The official also specified that there would be a titanium variant and that the brand used a cold-sculpting process for the design. Ultimately, he shared that there’s a huge battery in the handheld, which remains thin and light.

The news coincides with the appearance of the Oppo Find X9 variant on Geekbench. The phone was tested using a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, 16GB RAM, and Android 16 OS.

According to the past leaks, here are the specs of the Oppo Find X9:

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera

7025 mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Android 16-based ColorOS 16

X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Frost White, Mist Black, Chasing Light Red, and Velvet Titanium

Source