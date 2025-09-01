Oppo Find X9 Pro certified with 90W charging; Exec confirms series battery improvements

A new certification leak confirmed the battery speed of the Oppo Find X9 Pro. Meanwhile, a brand executive shared that the batteries of the series will be enlarged.

Several leaks have already revealed the key details of the Find X9 series. Some of the biggest upgrades expected in the models are the battery and charging sections. According to Oppo Find series Product Manager Zhou Yibao, both the vanilla Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are getting huge batteries. Though no numbers were mentioned, he suggested that there are significant improvements in the battery capacity.

Meanwhile, the Pro model’s certification has emerged online, confirming its 90W charging support. Yibao also shared with fans that the series supports 55W PPS fast charging, up from the 33W PPS charging in the Find X8.

According to earlier reports, the standard and Pro variants of the series will offer 7025mAh and 7550mAh batteries, respectively. The models are also rumored to support 50W wireless charging.

