Oppo Find X9 series to get iPhone-like camera island design

Oppo might also adopt the growing trend in using the iPhone’s camera island design for its Find X9 series.

The first Find X9 series models are expected to arrive in October. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra model could then be unveiled in early 2026.

Several leaks about the model have been emerging ahead of its unveiling. Now, the latest one could involve the entire series, especially the Pro variant.

According to reputable leaker Smart Pikachu, Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme will employ Apple iPhone module design and appearance. The account then posted a mockup design of the Find X9 Pro with the said look and in a pink colorway.

If the claim is true, this could mean that in addition to a flat back panel and side frames, the phones could also feature a square camera island with circular cutouts and rounded corners.

According to earlier leaks, the Find X9 Pro could arrive with the following details:

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF

7550mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Wifi-FI 7 and NFC

Android 16-based ColorOS

IP68 and IP69 ratings

White, Purple Gray, and Magenta

