Oppo Find X9 series to launch globally on October 28

A reputable tipster claims that the Oppo Find X9 series will be announced in the global market before the end of October.
The upcoming Oppo series is expected to arrive in China next month. Now, according to Yogesh Brar, the brand won’t wait too long to unveil the devices on the international stage, including India.
The lineup is expected to first present the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models. The vanilla model is rumored to come in Space Gray and Satin Pink options, while the other one could be offered in Titanium Gold, White, and Red.
As per leaks, the phones could arrive with the following details in China:
Oppo Find X9
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB
- 6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
- 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS
- 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera
- 7025 mAh battery
- 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
- Android 16-based ColorOS 16
- X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
- Frost White, Mist Black, Chasing Light Red, and Velvet Titanium
Oppo Find X9 Pro
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and 16GB/1TB (Beidou Satellite SMS)
- 6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
- 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
- 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF
- 7550mAh battery
- 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
- Wifi-FI 7 and NFC
- Android 16-based ColorOS
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
- White (Frost White), Purple Gray (Velvet Titanium), and Magenta (Chasing Light Red)