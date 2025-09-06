Oppo Find X9 series to launch globally on October 28

A reputable tipster claims that the Oppo Find X9 series will be announced in the global market before the end of October.

The upcoming Oppo series is expected to arrive in China next month. Now, according to Yogesh Brar, the brand won’t wait too long to unveil the devices on the international stage, including India.

The lineup is expected to first present the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models. The vanilla model is rumored to come in Space Gray and Satin Pink options, while the other one could be offered in Titanium Gold, White, and Red.

As per leaks, the phones could arrive with the following details in China:

Oppo Find X9

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.59″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera

7025 mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Android 16-based ColorOS 16

X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Frost White, Mist Black, Chasing Light Red, and Velvet Titanium

Oppo Find X9 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and 16GB/1TB (Beidou Satellite SMS)

6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF

7550mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Wifi-FI 7 and NFC

Android 16-based ColorOS

IP68 and IP69 ratings

White (Frost White), Purple Gray (Velvet Titanium), and Magenta (Chasing Light Red)

