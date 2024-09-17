Oppo K12x 5G now in Feather Pink color option in India

Oppo has announced that the Oppo K12x 5G now comes in a new Feather Pink color option in India.

The brand launched the Oppo K12x 5G in India back in July. During its initial announcement, the phone was only available in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet colors. Now, the Chinese company says it will add the new Feather Pink color starting on September 21. The color will be offered only on Flipkart (Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale) and Oppo’s official Indian website.

Aside from the color, no other parts or sections of the Oppo K12x 5G will feature some changes. With this, fans can still expect the following details from the phone: