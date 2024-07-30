Oppo K12x 5G arrives in India with MIL-STD-810H certification

Oppo has finally introduced the Oppo K12x Indian version. While it has the same monicker as the device introduced in China, it comes with better protection, thanks to its MIL-STD-810H certification.

To recall, Oppo first introduced the Oppo K12x in China, with the device boasting a Snapdragon 695 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and a 5,500mAh battery. This is entirely different from the phone that debuted in India, as the Oppo K12x Indian version instead comes with a Dimensity 6300, only up to 8GB RAM, and a lower 5,100mAh battery.

Despite that, the phone offers better protection to users, which is made possible by its MIL-STD-810H certification. This means the device passed rigorous testing involving various environmental conditions. This is the same military-grade Motorola recently teased for its Moto Edge 50, which the brand promises to be capable of handling accidental drops, shakes, heat, cold, and humidity. Also, Oppo says the phone is equipped with its Splash Touch tech, meaning it can recognize touches even when being used with wet hands.

Aside from those things, the Oppo K12x offers the following: