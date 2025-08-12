Oppo K13 Turbo series arrives in India

Fans can now get their waterproof fan-supported Oppo K13 Turbo series models in India.

The Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro were first unveiled in China. The two became an immediate success, thanks to their waterproof fan cooling system, which several other brands are now trying to adopt.

Now, consumers in India can finally purchase the two Oppo models. The vanilla variant will ship on August 18, while the Pro model will arrive on August 15.

Colorways for the standard model include Purple Phantom, Midnight Maverick, and White Knight. Configurations, meanwhile, include 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, priced at ₹27,999 and ₹29,999, respectively. The Pro model also has the same color options and the 8GB/256GB variant (₹37,999), but it comes with a higher 12GB/256GB configuration choice, which sells for ₹39,999. It is expected to reach more global markets soon.

Here are more details about the Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro in India:

Oppo K13 Turbo

MediaTek Dimensity 8450

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB

6.8″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP main camera + 2MP monochrome

16MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

ColorOS 15.0

Purple Phantom, Midnight Maverick, and White Knight

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB

6.8″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP main camera with OIS + 2MP monochrome

16MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

ColorOS 15.0

Purple Phantom, Midnight Maverick, and White Knight

