Realme has no plans to offer foldables for now, but working on a model with waterproof fan

A new leak from China reveals that Realme still has no plan to join the foldable market. On a positive note, the model is now reportedly planning to release a phone with a waterproof fan soon.

Oppo made noise with the launch of the K13 Turbo series, which features a waterproof fan system. According to reports, various brands, such as Huawei and OnePlus, are working on the same concept for their future devices. In a new claim made by Digital Chat Station, Realme is said to be the latest company to join the trend.

Sadly, the tipster didn’t mention the model or the series of the devices to get the feature, but it follows the brand’s news about the arrival of the Realme GT 8 series in October. To recall, Realme Vice President Wang Wei hinted earlier about huge design adjustments in the upcoming series. The VP noted that the company always aims to “exceed everyone’s expectations.” Wang Wei also promised that “there will definitely be surprises,” and hinted that the brand will target the youth in the GT 8 series.

On the other hand, DCS noted that Realme still has no plans to create foldables. Thus, it seems the company will continue focusing on mid-range models and its flagship-killer GT models, which all come with affordable prices despite their flagship-level features.

Source