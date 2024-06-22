Oppo launches A3 Pro in India

After a long wait, Oppo has finally unveiled the Oppo A3 Pro in India.

To recall, the brand first introduced the model in China. Later, it was rumored that it would arrive in India as well. However, instead of the actual A3 Pro, the country welcomed a rebranded phone under the monicker Oppo F27 Pro+. Despite this, Oppo still brought a phone with the model name Oppo A3 Pro in India this week.

The phone’s design is far from that of its Chinese sibling. Instead of a huge circular camera island in the back, this version has a rectangular island placed vertically on the upper left side of the back panel.

It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with 8GB RAM and a 5100mAh battery. It is offered in Starry Black and Moonlight Purple. Its 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹17,999, while its 256GB option has a price tag of ₹19,999.

Here are the details of India’s Oppo A3 Pro: