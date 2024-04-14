Oppo launches new A1s model with MediaTek Helio P22, 12GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, more

Aside from the new A3 Pro model, Oppo has also launched another new model in China this week: the Oppo A1s.

The model follows the brand’s 2022 A1 Pro model and joins the company’s plethora of mid-range offerings. The phone comes with a decent set of hardware and features, starting with the 2.0GHz MediaTek processor, AKA the MediaTek Helio P22. It comes with generous memory of 12GB RAM, and it can even be further expanded through support for 12GB of virtual memory. Complementing this is an option for up to 512GB of storage.

In the other part of the power department, it sports a 5,000mAh battery, which has support for 33W charging. It powers the 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2,412 × 1,080-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. At the upper center section of the screen is an 8MP front camera for selfies, while a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary unit make up the rear camera system of the phone.

The A1s model comes in two configurations and will start selling in China on April 19.

Here are more details about the phone: