Oppo launches new A1s model with MediaTek Helio P22, 12GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, more

Aside from the new A3 Pro model, Oppo has also launched another new model in China this week: the Oppo A1s.
The model follows the brand’s 2022 A1 Pro model and joins the company’s plethora of mid-range offerings. The phone comes with a decent set of hardware and features, starting with the 2.0GHz MediaTek processor, AKA the MediaTek Helio P22. It comes with generous memory of 12GB RAM, and it can even be further expanded through support for 12GB of virtual memory. Complementing this is an option for up to 512GB of storage.
In the other part of the power department, it sports a 5,000mAh battery, which has support for 33W charging. It powers the 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2,412 × 1,080-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. At the upper center section of the screen is an 8MP front camera for selfies, while a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary unit make up the rear camera system of the phone.
The A1s model comes in two configurations and will start selling in China on April 19.
Here are more details about the phone:
- MediaTek Helio P22 powers the device.
- It offers 12GB of RAM, which can be expanded through its 12GB virtual memory.
- There are two options for the phone’s internal storage: 256GB and 512GB.
- The 256GB variant sells at ¥2,999 (around $450), while the 512GB variant comes at ¥3,499 (around $530). The model is now available on JD.com and will start selling on April 19.
- It comes with a 6.1” Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,412 × 1,080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass for additional protection.
- It is available in three colors: Dusk Mountain Purple, Night Sea Black, and Sky Water Blue.
- The Oppo A1s boasts a diamond anti-fall structure for added protection.
- It runs on the Android 14-based ColorOS 14 system.
- The rear camera system of the phone is composed of 13MP and 2MP camera units. In front, it sports an 8MP selfie camera.
- A 5,000 mAh battery powers the unit, which also supports 33W wired charging capability.