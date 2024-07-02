Oppo Reno 12 series reportedly launching on July 12 in India with these configurations

The Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro are believed to be launching on July 12 in India. The vanilla model is said to be getting the sole 8GB/256GB storage variant in the market, while its Pro sibling will get two, with 12GB/512GB configuration being the max option.

The news follows the arrival of the two 5G Reno 12 series phones in the global market. To recall, the phones debuted in Europe with some differences compared to their Chinese siblings. To start, the phones come with different chips. Unlike their Chinese siblings, which have Dimensity 8250 and Dimensity 9200+ chips, the global variants of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are armed with a Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset.

Aside from AI, the phones also come with the BeaconLink, which allows users to call another user via Bluetooth. The feature makes the Reno 12 and Reno12 Pro like walkie-talkies, removing the need for WiFi or cellular data to make calls within the range of 200m.

Now, the models are expected to launch next week in the Indian market. According to a report from Techoutlook, the basic Reno 12 will be offered in 8GB/256GB configuration. Meanwhile, the Pro will come in two options: 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB.

As for other sections, it is likely that the Indian variants of the phones will also offer the same set of details as their global counterparts:

Oppo Reno 12

4nm Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy

6.7” 120Hz AMOLED with 1200 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution

Rear: 50MP wide with PDAF and OIS, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro

Selfie: 32MP wide with PDAF

5000mAh battery

80W charging

Matte Brown, Sunset Pink, and Astro Silver colors

ColorOS 14.1

Oppo Reno 12 Pro