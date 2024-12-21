Oppo Reno 13 to come in new dark blue/purple shade in India

A new leak shows that the Oppo Reno 13 will be offered in a new dark blue/purple color in India.

The Oppo Reno 13 debuted in China in November. Next month, the series is expected to arrive in India and in the global market. While details about the launch remain scarce, a leak online has revealed a new color option for the vanilla Reno 13.

According to the leak, the model is the Indian version of the Oppo Reno 13, which also has the same look as its Chinese counterpart. As for its color, the phone boasts a dark shade between blue and purple. This is a new color for the model as it was only announced in Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue (light blue), and Butterfly Purple colors in China.

As for its specs, the global version of the Reno 13 is expected to adopt the same set of details its Chinese sibling is offering, such as:

Dimensity 8350

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥2699), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3799) configurations

6.59” flat FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with up to 1200nits brightness and under-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (f/1.8, AF, two-axis OIS anti-shake) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 115° wide viewing angle, AF)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0, AF)

4K video recording up to 60fps

5600mAh battery

80W Super Flash wired and 50W wireless charging

Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue, and Butterfly Purple colors

